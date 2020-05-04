Nebraska reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, more cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More coronavirus cases and two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska, bringing the state’s death total to 78.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the two deaths it reported late Sunday occurred in south-central Nebraska’s Dawson County. Also on Sunday, Holt County in north-central Nebraska reported its first confirmed case of the virus.

Nebraska saw its number of confirmed cases soar to nearly 6,000 by Monday morning, jumping from 4,838 confirmed cases on Friday. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases, though, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The new cases were reported as statewide restrictions in Nebraska are set to be eased starting Monday, when restaurants and businesses can reopen and religious gatherings can resume, though social distancing requirements will remain in place.