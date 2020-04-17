Nebraska health officials report 3 new coronavirus deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials have reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s toal to 24.

Two of the deaths were reported out of Gage County in southeastern Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday. Both were residents of an assisted living facility, including a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions. The third death out of Douglas County was a man in his 70s with several underlying health conditions.

Confirmed cases in Nebraska have now climbed well over 1,000, according to department numbers. More than 12,000 people have tested negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but, for some, especially the elderly or infirm, it can cause severe illness and lead to death.

News of the latest Nebraska deaths came as officials warned that the Grand Island area in south-central Nebraska's Hall County appears to be the state's latest hot spot for spread of the virus. Hall County said Thursday it had 278 residents with COVID-19, surpassing the 263 known cases in Douglas County, which includes Omaha and has a population nearly nine times the size.