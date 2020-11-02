Nebraska governor appoints new state Medicaid director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the appointment Monday of a new director of the state's Medicaid and Long-Term Care program.

Ricketts said Kevin Bagley, a state Medicaid administrator in Utah, will take the Nebraska role on Nov. 30.

Bagley has worked for the Utah Division of Medicaid since 2011 and is currently the director of Long-Term Services and Supports in the division.

“Kevin’s insights and experience will help the agency achieve our goal of helping Nebraskans live healthier lives, and I look forward to having Kevin on the team," Ricketts said in a statement.

Bagley holds a masters of business administration from Utah State University and a bachelor of arts in economics from Brigham Young University.

His salary in his new job will be $160,000.