Nebraska Gov. Ricketts and first lady exposed to coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore have gone into quarantine after both were exposed to a person with the coronavirus, the governor's spokesman announced Tuesday.

Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage said Ricketts and Shore had dinner outside with three other people on Sunday night. One of the people who was with them tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Gage said Ricketts and Shore will quarantine for 14 days. Neither is showing any symptoms, and both will get tested “at the appropriate time,” Gage said.

Gage said Ricketts will host his scheduled Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus news briefings virtually.

Nebraska has seen a recent record-setting surge in new, known virus cases and hospitalizations, prompting Ricketts to reimpose some of the public health mandates that were lifted in September. Some Nebraska medical officials have said those steps aren't enough, and they're concerned that growing caseloads will soon overwhelm the state's hospitals.