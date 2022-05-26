Nearly 6 years later, man indicted in mother's death at sea

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The circumstantial evidence against Nathan Carman had been lying in plain sight for years before his surprising indictment and arrest this month on allegations he killed his mother at sea off New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars.
Federal prosecutors in Vermont are not commenting on the timing of their decision to put the case before a grand jury, and the indictment offers no clues and no new information on the case, which included a dramatic rescue at sea and the suspicious deaths of two members of a wealthy New England family.