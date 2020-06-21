Nearly 400 more Indiana residents confirmed with virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 400 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

The 393 cases bring the state’s confirmed total to 42,423, the Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday.

Five more deaths due to complications from the virus have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 2,350. Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the health department said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Meanwhile, most agencies in the City-County Building in Indianapolis are expected to reopen Monday after being shut down due to efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Juvenile and civil court will continue operating remotely ahead of limited in-person hearings scheduled to start on July 6, according to the Indianapolis mayor’s office.

Traffic court will continue to operate remotely for the foreseeable future. Police services and criminal courts in the building opened last week.

All public services will be consolidated on the building’s first floor. Floor markers will be used to remind visitors to be aware of social distancing. Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the building.