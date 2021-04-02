Nearly 220,000 kids to receive pandemic food assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of nearly 220,000 Connecticut children who are eligible for the free or reduced-price school meals program will receive additional food assistance benefits in April because of the pandemic.

The state Department of Social Services and Department of Education announced Friday that $88.6 million will be available through the federal “Pandemic EBT” or P-EBT program to help ensure eligible children in pre-kindergarten through high school can purchase food when they're learning from home or in hybrid schooling.