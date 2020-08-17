Nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana found in truck in Nebraska

COZAD, Neb. (AP) — State troopers found a massive load of marijuana worth about $5 million in a disabled commercial truck on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska, authorities there said.

The marijuana was found Saturday afternoon, when a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Cozad and stopped to help, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The trooper later became suspicious that the truck was involved in criminal activity, and had the truck towed to a patrol office in Lexington, where it was searched. The search turned up nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items, the patrol said.

The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man from Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of intent to traffic the drugs and having no drug tax stamp.