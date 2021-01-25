Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia for his release DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 10:28 a.m.
1 of15 People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. A Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with university students marking Russian Students' Day via video conference in Zavidovo, 150 km (90 miles) north of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. On Jan. 25 Russia marks Students' Day. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he takes part in a meeting with university students marking Russian Students' Day via video conference in Zavidovo, 150 km (90 miles) north of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. On Jan. 25 Russia marks Students' Day. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Police clash with demonstraters during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in People gather in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country's east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 People wave a flag with Russian letter N, the first letter of the surname of Navalny, as they gather to protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country's east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in People gather in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country's east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 A police officer guards during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Police officers detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Riot police detain a demonstrator with a bloody face during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Pushkin square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police arrested more than 3,400 people Saturday in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe, according to a group that counts political detentions. In Moscow, an estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Pushkin Square in the city center, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were roughly dragged off by helmeted riot officers to police buses and detention trucks. Some were beaten with batons. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Riot police detain a young woman during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Pushkin square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police arrested more than 3,400 people Saturday in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe, according to a group that counts political detentions. In Moscow, an estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Pushkin Square in the city center, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were roughly dragged off by helmeted riot officers to police buses and detention trucks. Some were beaten with batons. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 People gather in Pushkin Square during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 A man waves a red flag and holds a banner that reads: "I'm for Navalny", during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. A Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Women hold placards that read: "Freedom for Navalny!", right, and "Do not be afraid. Do not be silent" during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country's east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that turned out tens of thousands across the country in a defiant challenge to President Vladimir Putin.
Mass rallies took place Saturday in over 100 cities in what observers said were the largest in years, and Navalny's supporters urged protesters to keep up the pressure.
Written By
DARIA LITVINOVA