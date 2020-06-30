Navajos concerned with COVID-19 spikes in surrounding areas

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation Department of Health is reporting 63 additional cases of coronavirus with no new deaths.

The numbers made public late Monday put the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation at 7,532. The death toll remains at 363.

Reports from a dozen health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate more than 5,080 people have recovered. More than 54,700 people have been tested so far.

The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah and was initially hit hard by the virus.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez noted in a statement that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was reimposing certain restrictions due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in that state. In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has paused plans for reopening more of the economy as state officials there cautiously monitor coronavirus case numbers.

“Here on the Navajo Nation, we certainly don’t want another spike in cases, so we need to stay the course and keep fighting this modern-day monster together,” Nez said. “It’s a challenge for our Nation to keep flattening the curve when areas around us are seeing spikes in cases, but we are strong and resilient and we will overcome this pandemic eventually.”

Nez planned to host an online town hall Tuesday to provide updates to the tribe.

