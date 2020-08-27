Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four additional deaths.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,597 with the known death toll now at 498 as of Wednesday night.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 93,135 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,018 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation lifted its stay-at-home order on Aug. 16, but is asking residents to leave their homes only for emergencies or essential activities.

Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

