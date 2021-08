Registration for after-school programs at the Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton in the upcoming autumn season has opened. The registration time frame opened on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.

Registration for pre-K programs at the Nature Center opens on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The employees at the Nature Center invite all people to read their updated health and policies for the programs before they register for any of them.

The after-school programs begin the week of Tuesday, Sept. 14, and are as follows:

Explorers for children in Kindergarten through the second grade, Tuesdays, from 4:15 until 5:45 p.m., for $280. Children will be able to investigate and find wonder in the natural world. Through hiking, animal encounters, art, nature activities and more, they, and the employees at the Nature Center will discover, who shares the earth with human beings, the important roles they play and how all living things impact the environment.

Navigators for children in the third grade through the fifth grade, Thursdays, from 4:15 until 5:45 p.m. for $315. Children will spend the Thursdays afternoons exploring the Nature Center properties. The children and the employees will focus on how all human beings’ actions impact the surroundings and how all of the people can develop a better relationship with the environment.

Earth artists for children in the third grade through the fifth grade, Wednesdays, from 4:15 until 5:45 p.m., for $315. Children will be able to find out the answer to the question “Ever wonder what’s beyond the trails at Woodcock?” Children and the Nature Center employees will journey into uncharted territory. The children should be prepared to wear waders and venture into the swamp at the Nature Center for the program. There will also be campfire cookout in the forest of the Nature Center.

The pre-K programs begin the week of Tuesday, Sept. 21, and are as follows:

Little Forest Folk, formerly Mommy & Me, and the Natural World, ages 16 months to early 3 with a caregiver. New families, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays, from 9:45 until 11:15 a.m., Returning families, Thursdays, or Fridays, from 9:45 until 11:15 a.m., for $210 through $245 per child, for six to seven classes, registration for new families opens on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. Returning families will receive a notice for registration via an email.

Toddlers and their caregivers will explore the natural world through nature walks, animal encounters, stories and art projects. Each of the classes will include activities that are related to that day’s nature related theme.

Learn more about the program and register for it at www.woodcocknaturecenter.org/littleforestfolk.

Into the Forest, for ages three through five with a caregiver. Tuesdays, from Sept. 21, through Oct. 26, from 1:30 until 3 p.m., for $195 per child, for six classes, registration opens on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. The program brings children and their caregivers into nature to help build confidence, obtain basic wilderness skills and allow them to become dirty and have fun in nature.

Learn more about the program, and register for it at www.woodcocknaturecenter.org/intotheforest.

The Nature Center is located at 56 Deer Run Road on the Wilton and Ridgefield border.