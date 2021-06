Contributed photo

The Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton is offering “Yoga in the Woods,” on Saturday, June 19, Saturday, July 10 and Saturday, August 28, all from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Participants of the workshop will be able to align their body, mind and spirit among the forests of the Nature Center, which is located at 56 Deer Run Road in Wilton.