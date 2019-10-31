Nats fans celebrate win without climbing the light poles

WASHINGTON (AP) — A city often characterized as a little uptight let some raw emotion, and many kegs of beer, flow freely as the Washington Nationals delivered the city's first World Series victory since 1924.

It would be too much to say that the Nats' underdog run to the title erased the divisions of this fractured town; after all, less than 12 hours after game 7 ended, the House of Representatives approved a package of ground rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in a vote that broke along stark partisan lines.

But for a week or so, Washington united under the flag of Nats red. Thousands of fans sat in a chilly rain at Nationals Park Wednesday night to watch the game together on a Jumbotron.