  National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 24. Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images
The Wilton League of Women Voters reminds everyone that Tuesday, Sept. 24, is National Voter Registration Day.

This is a day to celebrate our democracy, opportunities, and rights. Many Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, fail to update registration, or are unsure how to register to vote. Voting is a prized civic duty.

For any voter registration information, click here to check on voter registration status, or to register to vote.