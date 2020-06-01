National Guard deployed as Philadelphia protest turn violent

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — National Guard members remained in place early Monday in Philadelphia to protect city hall and parts of the city, a day after officials closed off many areas after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into another night of destruction.

Store windows were smashed Sunday night near City Hall, merchandise was taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures were set afire. City leaders said dozens of arrests were made, noting that looters overwhelmed police, at times out numbering them 10 to one.

People were seen running into multiple stores in Northeast Philadelphia, well outside the city center, and emerging with merchandise. In West Philadelphia, a predominantly black neighborhood also far from the city center, police fired tear gas, people were seen running from at least one store with goods and other police cars were ablaze or otherwise damaged.

Video from the scene shows people smashing police car windows, rifling through the empty vehicles and pushing the cars into others.