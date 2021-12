WILTON — The nation’s oldest orthopedic hospital has opened an office in town.

Founded in 1863, Hospital for Special Surgery has opened a Danbury Road office in partnership with Stamford Health.

John Finger, senior vice president of the New York regional market for HSS, said Wilton was a prime choice for a new office due to its location along Route 7 between Norwalk and Danbury and its proximity to other major highways like Interstate-95.

“We love the location,” Finger said of the new digs at the Wilton Crossing at 195 Danbury Road.

He also said the hospital and its network are keenly focused on branching out deeper into Connecticut and Wilton is the latest part of that plan. Finger said a large part of the office’s strategy will be to integrate itself into the community through athletics.

According to Finger, HSS partners with local high schools and colleges by sending one of its medical professionals to sporting events to ensure safety measures are followed and provide expertise when players are injured.

Finger said HSS has been working with Greenwich Country Day School and St. Luke’s.

Wilton Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith said the district has previously partnered with HSS, including at its Health and Wellness Day that featured guest speakers from the organization just prior to the onset of the COVID pandemic.

However, Smith said the district already has a partnership with OrthoConnecticut, which provides medical support at Wilton sports games.