NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's coronavirus contact tracing program will end its universal tracing efforts toward the end of the next month, with officials citing a significant caseload drop, high vaccination rates and new treatments as the rationale.

“Having these strong protections in place defines a new phase in the pandemic where we can learn to live with COVID," said Dr. Ted Long, executive director of NYC Test & Trace Corps, in an email sent to workers on Monday.