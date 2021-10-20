NYC requiring vaccine for cops, firefighters, city workers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will require its entire municipal workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees, including police officers and firefighters who have refused the shots and ensuring a fight with some unions representing them.
The Democrat gave approximately 46,000 unvaccinated city employees until Nov. 1 to get their first vaccine dose, and he offered an incentive: City workers who a shot by Oct. 29 at a city-run vaccination site will get an extra $500 in their paycheck.