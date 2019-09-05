NYC lawsuit accuses T-Mobile of deceptive practices

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City says T-Mobile is scamming city residents with tactics like selling used phones instead of new ones and charging for unwanted services.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that a lawsuit has been filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan alleging the company and more than 50 of its stores around New York City violated the city's consumer protection law.

In an email, T-Mobile said it was taking the allegations "very seriously" but couldn't comment on the specific claims. The company said the accusations are "completely at odds with the integrity" of its team and the commitment they have to taking care of its customers.

The city wants T-Mobile to give back revenues taken in from deceptive practices and pay penalties.