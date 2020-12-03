NY school bus driver injured in head-on collision dies

WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York school bus driver who was injured in an October crash has died, according to the Washingtonville Central School District superintendent.

Driver Andy Sanchez drove for Washingtonville for nine years and was “beloved by his colleagues,” Superintendent Larry Washington said.

The head-on collision occurred Oct. 21 in New Windsor when a westbound commercial tree-service truck crossed over the double yellow line on Route 207, WPIX-TV reported.

A 6-year-old girl was injured in the crash and was released later that month.

Washington wrote in a letter to the school community that families should encourage their children to express themselves and to seek out the school counselors if needed.

“We know you’ll join us in expressing sympathy and condolences to Mr. Sanchez’s family at this time,” Washington wrote.