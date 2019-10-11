NY money available for homes damaged by Lake Ontario floods

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Homeowners with property damage from flooding along Lake Ontario this year can apply for financial assistance from the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says up to $20 million is available for homeowners in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties.

Homeowners can get up to $50,000 for flood damage to their primary residence. Aid to repair secondary homes may be considered later if funding is still available after primary home damage is addressed.

Applications are available online and must be submitted by Oct. 31.