NY governor seeks federal disaster funds for Oct. 31 storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal funding to help New York communities recover from Halloween storms packing strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding.

Democrat Cuomo’s office cites state and federal estimates that the Oct. 31 storm caused over $33 million in damages to public infrastructure.

The state is seeking federal funding to help local governments remove debris, repair and rebuild public infrastructure such as roads and schools.

Cuomo says Wednesday he’s also requesting federal money for individuals and homes hit by storms in the rural counties of Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer and Oneida.

Officials say the storm destroyed 18 homes and damaged 271 others. The state’s water rescue team rescued 65 people and 14 animals. An 82-year-old Catholic priest died in flood waters in Herkimer.