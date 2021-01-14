Indoor dining in some NY hot spots outside NYC after lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Restaurants in some COVID-19 hot spots in New York state can once again offer limited indoor dining in the wake of the latest lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's virus restrictions, while a ban remains in place in New York City.
Up to four people per table can now dine inside restaurants, up to 50% capacity, in seven so-called “orange zones” located in counties with some of the state's highest rates of COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations: including Monroe County in the Finger Lakes.