NWS: Snow and rain possible, then ‘unseasonably chilly’ for Halloween

Fresh snow decorates a Halloween display Oct. 27, 2016 in Troy, NY.

Winter weather may be right around the corner with a chance of snow possible in parts of Connecticut later this week and a likely “unseasonably” cold Halloween, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said there is a chance of “some snow in interior southern New England” Thursday night into Friday.

Current forecasts show the northern part of the state is more likely to see snowflakes during the expected precipitation period.

The weather service said most of the state will see rain Thursday night into Friday, thanks to moisture from Hurricane Zeta that is expected to approach the region later this week after it hits another system over the Central Plains.

“Expect a very wet end of the week,” the NWS New York office said in a post on Twitter Tuesday morning, adding that Halloween could be “unseasonably chilly.”The NWS Boston office said any snow that does fall will likely amount to low accumulations. A couple of inches are possible in Berkshires and Worcester counties Massachusetts.