NV-House-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Ackermn Amodei Hansen Carson 24 22 11,450 16,500 716 Churchill 19 17 2,711 9,121 463 Douglas 41 39 10,238 22,001 669 Elko 41 40 4,024 15,628 1,081 Eureka 4 3 84 802 41 Humboldt 15 14 1,459 5,670 267 Lander 9 8 461 2,036 132 Lyon 33 30 6,580 16,522 772 Pershing 6 5 490 1,598 105 Storey 15 14 817 1,932 78 Washoe 563 548 114,853 119,958 6,180 Totals 770 740 153,167 211,768 10,504

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:02