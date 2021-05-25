NTSB, military probing fatal jet crash in Vegas near Nellis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Military and federal authorities said Tuesday they were probing the cause of a fighter jet crash that killed a civilian pilot from Las Vegas but did not injure anyone on the ground in a residential area near Nellis Air Force Base.
The Dassault Mirage F-1 that crashed Monday afternoon was owned and operated by a Florida-based Draken US, a military contractor providing “adversary air support” during aerial war games flown from Nellis into restricted air space over central Nevada, a statement from the base said.