NTSB: Tesla on Autopilot when it hit California firetruck

DETROIT (AP) — A government report says the driver of a Tesla that slammed into a firetruck near Los Angeles last year was using the car's Autopilot system when a vehicle in front of him suddenly changed lanes and he didn't have time to react.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver never saw the parked truck and didn't brake. Apparently the Model S didn't brake either.

The report raises further questions about the effectiveness of Tesla's system, which was in operation before several other crashes including two fatalities in Florida and one in Silicon Valley. Tesla warns drivers that the system is not fully autonomous and drivers must be ready to intervene.

The NTSB report didn't state a cause of the crash. The agency will issue a final report Wednesday.