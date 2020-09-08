NTSB, FAA investigating small plane crash in Tennessee

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a small plane crash at an airport in Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the agency was investigating the crash. He had no further details.

McMinnville is located about 80 miles (128 kilometers) from Nashville.