NPPD to keep electricity rates flat, and offer bill credits

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest utility will keep electricity rates flat next year and give customers a small credit on their bills starting in February.

The Nebraska Public Power District's board approved the 2020 rates on Thursday.

Next year will be the seventh year in a row of stable rates for NPPD's retail customers. The utility says retail customers will also receive a monthly credit of between 2% and 4% of their bills in 2020.

NPPD's wholesale customers, which include cities and some rural public power districts, will receive slightly larger credits of about 6.2% a month on average in their bills.

NPPD CEO Pat Pope says the stable electric rates will be good for the economy in the state. The flat rates are possible because of the utility's efforts to control costs.