NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 11:58 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan, and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North.
In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.