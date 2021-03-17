North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing hostility HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 8:46 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, right, pose for the media before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Protesters stage a rally against the visit of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken outside the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, poses with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, right, during a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a U.S. offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy, days after Washington reached out to Pyongyang in a bid to resume nuclear negotiations.
The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the U.S. and South Korean foreign and defense chiefs meet in Seoul for their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program.