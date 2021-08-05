NJ governor to require masks for K-12 students, school staff

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year begins in a few weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce Friday as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.
The decision to require masks is an about-face from just a few weeks ago when Murphy said it would take a “deterioration” of COVID-19 data to require masks. Murphy's spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna confirmed that the governor planned to announce the requirement.