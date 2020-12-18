NJ is told to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is telling New Jersey to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines next week and for the rest of the month, though it's not clear why, the state's health commissioner said Friday.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday during a news conference that New Jersey expected to get about 87,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for next week but instead will get about 54,000, a reduction of 38%. She added that New Jersey was told it would get 273,000 doses for the month but instead will get just 183,000, down 33%.