RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a head-on crash that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman on U.S. Highway 95-A in Silver Springs over the weekend.

The victim, Jacqulyn Cook of Silver Springs, was driving southbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that crashed into a northbound commercial truck on Sunday, the patrol said Wednesday.