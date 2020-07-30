NH man acquitted in plot to kill ex-wife sues police

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man acquitted in a failed plot to hire a hit man to kill his ex-wife is suing state and local police, saying they entrapped him and his mother.

Maurice Temple of Plainfield, New Hampshire, also names state and local officials and a state police sergeant in his lawsuit filed last week, the Valley News reported.

Temple has also sued Mark Horne, the supposed hit man, who he claims lured him and his mother into the failed scheme to kill his ex-wife, as well as the Plainfield police chief. That lawsuit, which was filed in Aug. 2019, is ongoing.

Temple and his mother, Pauline Chase, were arrested in July 2017 after Horne went to police and agreed to secretly record phone and video conversations. Chase was found not competent to stand trial.

A jury acquitted Temple on all charges, including conspiracy to commit murder in Dec. 2017.

The Valley News attempted to contact Horne, the Plainfield police chief, the named police sergeant and a lawyer representing the town of Plainsfield. They did not respond or declined to comment.

Jean Temple, Maurice's ex-wife, sued him and Chase for damages related to emotional distress in 2017, and that suit is also ongoing. Maurice Temple filed a counterclaim against Jean Temple, also last week, the newspaper reported.