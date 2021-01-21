NH attorney general faces 2nd public hearing for court post

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — This time facing a more friendly audience, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald on Thursday again made the case for why he should be the next chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu nominated MacDonald to the position for a second time last month, nearly a year and a half after the state council that approves agency heads and judicial nominations rejected him. At that time, Democrats held a 3-2 majority, but since the November election, Republicans hold four of the seats.