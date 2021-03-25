NGOs: Venezuela military, Colombia rebels continue fighting MARKO ÁLVAREZ and ASTRID SUÁREZ, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 7:23 p.m.
ARAUQUITA, Colombia (AP) — Clashes that began over the weekend between Venezuela’s military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations’ shared border have continued, prompting more Venezuelans to seek refuge in a nearby Colombian community, international monitoring groups said Thursday.
Colombian officials said more than 3,900 people have now moved from Venezuela to northeast Colombia, about 800 more than Wednesday. The children and adults are in eight shelters set up to host them.
