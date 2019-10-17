Storm causes power outages, road closures in Wilton

Roads are closed in Wilton due to downed trees and wires from the storm on Oct. 16, 2019.

Update 10:52 p.m.: Wilton police are reporting that Branch Brook Road - near Pipers Hill Road is closed until further notice.

Update 10:30 p.m.: Additional roads closed until further notice according to Wilton police:

Stirrup Lane - near #18

Indian Hill Road - near Pin Oak Lane

As of 10 p.m., Wilton police are reporting a number of roads are closed in Wilton due to downed trees and wires and other related storm issues.

The following roads are completely closed until further notice:

Route 33 (Ridgefield Road) - between Belden Hill Road and Middlebrook Farm Road

Sturges Ridge Road - near # 35

Warncke Road - near #39

Newtown Turnpike - near Cavalry Hill Road

Eversource is reporting 171 customers in Wilton are without power at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com