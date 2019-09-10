NC transportation officials to discuss US Highway 421

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina transportation officials may make an announcement about U.S. Highway 421, which washed out almost a year ago under Hurricane Florence's torrential rains.

The state Transportation Department says in a news release that officials also will discuss lessons learned from extreme storms during the news conference Tuesday in Wilmington.

Florence caused historic flooding when it struck North Carolina in September 2018 and turned Wilmington into an island, inaccessible at times by road.

Officials will also provide an update on Hurricane Dorian, which flooded the southern and northern Outer Banks when its eye made landfall on Friday.