NC sheriff: Suspect detained in deaths of 2 teens

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect in the deaths of two teenagers found shot last month has been detained, a North Carolina sheriff announced Wednesday.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced last month that a juvenile petition was filed against the 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, but authorities were still searching for the suspect. Woods and Clark were reported missing and later found dead outside Hillsborough on Sept. 18, news outlets report.