NC legislative leaders don't expect delays to 2022 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election dates for 2022 likely won't be altered despite anticipated delays in receiving data needed to perform the once-a-decade redistricting, the General Assembly's top Republicans said on Thursday.
The Census Bureau isn't expected to provide detailed residential population numbers needed to redraw district boundaries for Congress, the legislature and for dozens of municipalities until August or September — months later than usually received after each decennial census.