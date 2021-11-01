NC governor vetoes another bill reining in emergency powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday vetoed the latest Republican bill seeking to rein in his powers, this time legislation that would have required other elected leaders to sign off on long-term emergency declarations like those for COVID-19.
The governor vetoed a measure that is somewhat similar to a 2020 bill that he also formally blocked. This year's bill would have required enforcement of a gubernatorial statewide emergency order for only seven days unless a majority of the Council of State agreed to extend it for up to 45 days. For the emergency order to go longer, the legislature would have to pass a law doing so.