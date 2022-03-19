NC federal jury convicts father, son over virus business aid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A father and son now await sentencing after a federal jury in North Carolina convicted them of charges involving $1.7 million in pandemic business relief received by the father’s businesses that the U.S government say was obtained fraudulently.
After a six-day trial, jurors convicted Tarik Freitekh of bank fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and money laundering, as well as falsifying and concealing material facts, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.