NC Sen. Tillis highlights Trump in first re-election bid ad

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Sen. Thom Tillis' first ad for his re-election campaign emphasizes an endorsement from President Donald Trump and immigration-related legislation that he has filed.

The Republican incumbent's campaign unveiled on Tuesday the television commercial airing statewide that includes footage from a Trump rally in which he calls Tillis "a warrior."

Trump also mentions legislation that Tillis introduced that in part would allow crime victims to sue localities whose law enforcement agency won't accept federal immigration detainers. Several North Carolina sheriffs have stopped formally cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The first-term senator's campaign announced last week it has already scheduled over $2 million in advertising through the March 3 primary. Retired investment company firm executive Garland Tucker is already mounting a challenge for the GOP nomination.