NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA began fueling its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
Fuel leaks plagued the first two late summer attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. While engineers never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, they altered the fueling process to minimize leakage and were confident that all the plumbing in the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket would remain tight and intact.