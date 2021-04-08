N Ireland leaders call for calm after night of rioting April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 3:16 a.m.
1 of15 Hijacked cars burn at the peace wall on Lanark Way as rioting broke out in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The police had to close roads into the nearby Protestant area as crowds from each divide attacked each other. Peter Morrison/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Rioters set a hijacked bus on fire and hurled gasoline bombs at police in Belfast in the fourth night of violence in a week in Northern Ireland, where Brexit has unsettled an uneasy political balance.
Youths threw projectiles and petrol bombs at police on Wednesday night in the Protestant Shankill Road area, while rioters hurled objects in both directions over the concrete “peace wall” separating the Shankill Road from a neighboring Irish nationalist area.