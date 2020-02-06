N Carolina Republicans quickly seek new executive director

North Carolina Republicans now must hire someone else to run the state party's daily operations because its recently hired executive director is taking a new job.

Jonathan Sink will begin work as county government attorney for Gaston County in mid-March, the state GOP said. Gaston County commissioners formally gave Sink the job at a meeting this week, according to a county news release.

Sink began work as executive director last July, succeeding Dallas Woodhouse. Now the state Republican Party's Central Committee must quickly choose a successor during an election year with statewide races for president, governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot.

Sink, who had been general counsel to Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson before becoming executive director, arrived as the state GOP was in turmoil.

Last March, then-Chairman Robin Hayes and three others were indicted in a corruption case. Hayes accepted a plea agreement in the fall. A new election also was run in 9th Congressional District following an absentee ballot probe focused on campaign workers backing the GOP candidate in the 2018 race.