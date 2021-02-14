Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 3:30 a.m.
A large image that has an X mark on the face of Commander in chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, also Chairman of the State Administrative Council, lies on the road as anti-coup protesters gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Daily mass street demonstrations in Myanmar are on their second week, with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing down from confrontations.
Anti-coup protesters hold posters with "CDM," initials that stand for Civil Disobedience Movement, as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
A crowd of protesters gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
A man uses a megaphone to speak to a crowd of protesters holding posters with "CDM," initials that stand for Civil Disobedience Movement, as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
A crowd of anti-coup protesters hold posters with "CDM," initials that stand for Civil Disobedience Movement, as they gather outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Mandalay University graduates hold posters with an image of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 19-year old woman shot by police on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Mandalay University graduates hold posters with an image of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 19-year old woman shot by police on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
11 of11
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Vast numbers of people all over Myanmar flouted orders against demonstrations Sunday to march again in protest against the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Large demonstrations were held in the major cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, as well as in far-flung areas dominated by ethnic minorities.