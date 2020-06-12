Mutt Strut & Friends announces winners

WILTON — There were three top dogs and one top cat this year in the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s Mutt Strut & Friends Virtual contest.

The Top Pet award was a tie, and went to pet siblings Lily and Cody, owned by Christen Ryan of Norwalk, and Jasper, owned by Anna Rendell-Baker of Wilton.

Those pets recieved the most votes in the competition which was held vitually this year online in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The winners will each receive Cannondale Bikes, Joy Food fresh pet food and dog spa services from Passages East of Wilton.

Winner of the the Video Star award was Mruczus the cat, owned by Aleksandra Gierszewska of Norwalk.

Mutt Strut & Friends Virtual trophies will be awarded at a socially-distanced meeting.

There were 36 pet participants vying for the three top prizes. Entrants included 32 dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages, three sassy cats and one lamb stuffed animal named “Liam.”

These pets and their owners helped raise awareness and funds to help the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) build more trail.

Title Sponsor of the event was BLT (Building & Land Technology).

Family Sponsors were: The Jansen Family, The Fox Family, The Foster Family, The DePeugh Family and The Goldman Family.

Trail Sponsors: Passages East, Ancona’s Wines and Liquors, The Greens at Cannondale, Bayer & Black, Pet Pantry, Village Market -Wilton, Orem’s Diner, Perfect Pools and Property, Wilton Kiwanis Club, Devan Chevrolet Buick of Wilton, and Joy Foods fresh pet food.

Non-profit friends: Norwalk River Watershed Association.

During the Coronavirus crisis, the NRVT’s trail use skyrocketed by 245 percent The NRVT has eight miles of completed of trail and 22 more miles to build. Events and online donations help build more community-friendly, multi-purpose trail.

Friends of the NRVT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, dedicated to the creation of a 30-mile, multi-use, handicap accessible, soft surface trail running through the Heart of Fairfield County from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding, terminating at Rogers Park in Danbury.

